Photos: Inside world's best hotel according to travellers — and how much you need to pay for a stay

A palace in the western Indian state of Rajasthan is the world's best hotel, according to a survey by Tripadvisor, which identifies itself as the largest travel guidance platform globally.
Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, the capital city of Rajasthan, is the top billing in "Travellers' Choice 2023", Tripadvisor said.
Every year, Tripadvisor awards travellers' favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and things to do around the world based on reviews and ratings collected over the past 12 months, it added.
"Each winner has passed our rigorous trust and safety standards. Fewer than 1% of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings are awarded Best of the Best, signifying the highest level of excellence in hospitality," Tripadvisor said.
Built in 1835, Rambagh Palace has "stepped gracefully through many royal transitions—from the home of the queen’s favourite handmaiden, to royal guesthouse and hunting lodge, and later as the residence of the Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II and his queen, Maharani Gayatri Devi," according to its official website. The palace offers 78 stunningly restored grand luxury rooms and suites.
The hotel, also known as the "Jewel of Jaipur", is known for its luxurious interiors and classy restaurants. It is managed by Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces, which is one of Asia's largest group of hotels and part of India's famous Tata Group.
"Over the years, it has played gracious host to several illustrious guests, such as Lord Louis Mountbatten, Prince Charles and Jacqueline Kennedy," according to the hotel's website.
The hotel's website lists six types of rooms. One night in the "Palace Room" with garden view or courtyard view would cost a traveller some INR 29,500 (around AED 1,312 at current exchange rates). The "Historical Suite" will cost around INR 43,200 (AED 1,920) and the "Royal Suite" around INR 82,000 (AED 3,645).
A night stay in the "Grand Royal Suite" will cost around INR 1,53,000 (AED 6,801), while the tariff for the "Grand Presidential Suite" is around INR 3,12,000 (AED 13,870). The tariff for the "Luxury Room" was not available on the website.
(Please note: These rates were applicable for May 29-30, 2023. Please check with the hotel for rates if you are planning to book a stay)
