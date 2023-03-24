Dubai travel: Emirates announces flight cancellations for two destinations on March 26-27

By Web Desk Published: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 10:05 AM Last updated: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 10:08 AM

Emirates has cancelled flights to and from two popular European destinations due to nationwide industrial action.

The flights will be cancelled on Sunday, March 26 and Monday, March 27, the Dubai-based airline said in an update on its website. Passengers connecting on any one of the below flights will not be accepted at their point of origin, it added.

Those who have booked with travel agents are advised to get in touch with them for rebookings, the airline said.

The following flights will be cancelled:

March 26:

EK049 - Dubai to Munich

EK050 - Munich to Dubai

EK051 - Dubai to Munich

EK052 - Munich to Dubai

March 27:

EK049 - Dubai to Munich

EK050 - Munich to Dubai

EK051 - Dubai to Munich

EK052 - Munich to Dubai

EK043 - Dubai to Frankfurt

EK044 - Frankfurt to Dubai

EK045 - Dubai to Frankfurt

EK046 - Frankfurt to Dubai

EK047 - Dubai to Frankfurt

EK048 - Frankfurt to Dubai

