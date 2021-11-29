UAE National Day holiday: Free parking announced in Sharjah

Fees will be reactivated on Saturday, December 4

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 1:21 PM

Sharjah City Municipality announced free public parking in the city of Sharjah on December 1 and 2, on the 50th National Day Holiday.

Top officials at Sharjah municipality said that some of areas are not included in the announcement.

This decision has been made based on the request of many public parking users in the city of Sharjah and within the framework of the municipality's keenness to provide the largest possible vacant parking spots in vital areas.

The municipality installed signboards in these areas to inform the public about the guidelines.

He said the municipality affirmed its keenness to create and provide public parking spaces for residents and visitors, especially in vital and touristic areas.