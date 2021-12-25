Dubai traffic alert: Accident reported on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road

Driverless cabs are picking up and dropping off customers at nine pre-determined spots on Yas Island
Transport1 week ago
Dubai Police have warned of an accident causing a traffic jam on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.
According to an official tweet, there is congestion on the major road after Global Village towards Sharjah.
Authorities have warned drivers to be careful around the area and take alternative routes if possible.
Driverless cabs are picking up and dropping off customers at nine pre-determined spots on Yas Island
Transport1 week ago
RTA plans to expand the tracks to include specific residential areas and 23 new districts in phase II
Transport2 weeks ago
The buses can cover 95km after a single charge
Transport2 weeks ago
Police have advised motorists to remain cautious in the busy area
Transport2 weeks ago
The sale of number plates is subject to a 5% VAT.
Transport2 weeks ago
First phase of the high-tech project will feature three self-driving vehicles providing free transport services
Transport2 weeks ago
Project will see passengers zipping from Abu Dhabi to Dubai within 50 minutes
Transport2 weeks ago
By 2030, the number of passengers is expected to reach more than 36.5 million annually
Transport2 weeks ago