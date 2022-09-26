Watch Legends Cup tennis from luxury boats in Dubai

A 3,000-capacity custom-built arena awaits fans in Dubai Harbour which will host the final leg of the Legends Team Cup in November

Marcos Baghdatis (left), Tommy Robredo (third from left) and other officials at the press conference in Dubai on Monday. (Supplied photo)

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Mon 26 Sep 2022, 8:29 PM

Buckle up and brace for a thrilling roller-coaster ride as the city that never ceases to amaze you is gearing up to deliver its latest surprise.

Dubai will host this year's final leg after Team Lendl won the Croatian stage of the tournament in August.

With former Grand Slam champions Ivan Lendl and Pat Cash captaining two teams, nine retired players will play at the custom-built arena on the edge of Dubai Harbour, allowing yacht owners a unique opportunity to enjoy high quality tennis from the comfort of their luxury boats.

The Legends Team Cup (November 9-12) is the latest edition to the glittering line-up of sports events that have enhanced sports tourism in Dubai and cemented its place among the greatest sporting destinations in the world.

The Legends Team Cup field includes a Grand Slam champion and several former top-10 stars — Lleyton Hewitt, former world number one and two-time Grand Slam winner, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the 2008 Australian Open runner-up, Marcos Baghdatis, the 2006 Australian Open runner-up, Tomas Berdych, the 2010 Wimbledon finalist, David Ferrer, the 2013 French Open runner-up, Tommy Haas, a three-time Australian Open semifinalist, David Nalbandian, the 2002 Wimbledon runner-up, Tommy Robredo, former world number five, and Radek Stepanek, a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion.

All these nine players may have retired from tennis, but they still remain slaves to their competitive spirit.

"It will be a fight for points, that's who we are. We are gladiators. We are people who don't like losing. We have may retired but we love winning," Baghdatis, a national icon in Cyprus, said at a press conference in Dubai on Monday.

"It's an unbelievable pleasure to be back in Dubai. I have played so many times at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. I have just so happy to be back in this great city which is full of energy. It's amazing."

Robredo, who famously beat the recently retired Roger Federer in the 2013 US Open, promised exciting tennis for fans in November.

"We are tennis players, even though we have retired. So even now when we enter the court, we want to play our best tennis and win. We are practising and we are trying to be in good shape. We love tennis so much and I am sure fans are going to enjoy our matches here in Dubai," the Spaniard said at the press conference on Monday.

Meanwhile, Saeed Hareb, secretary general of Dubai Sports Council, saluted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, for their continued support to the sports industry in the country.

“Thanks to the support and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai has become an international sport destination, and we have over 400 event annually, 130 of which are international events," Hareb said.

"Now we are proud to have the final of the Legends Team Cup- ATP Champions Tour-The Route To Dubai which will be an important addition to our sport calendar and we are happy to work with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, UAE Tennis Federation, and Dubai Harbour and with Legends Team Cup Holding to bring the elite tennis stars to our magnificent city."

Marten Hedlund, CEO of Legends Team Cup Holding, revealed that the the final leg of the tournament could be held in Dubai annually.

"It's a fantastic pleasure to be here. Big thanks to Dubai Harbour, the Dubai Sports Council, the UAE Tennis Federation. Next year we will have more players and we will look to have our final leg every year here in Dubai," Hedlund said.