Djokovic remains non-committal about Australian Open participation

The MWTC ball kids programme provides youngsters with the opportunity of a lifetime to rub shoulders with top tennis stars
Tennis1 month ago
Novak Djokovic said he has not yet decided whether he would compete at January’s Australian Open after organisers confirmed that all players must be vaccinated against Covid-19 if they want to compete at the season’s opening Grand Slam event.
“We’ll see. We’ll have to wait and see,” world number one Djokovic told reporters after his semifinal defeat by Alexander Zverev at the ATP Finals on Saturday.
Djokovic, who has declined to say publicly if he has been vaccinated, is currently tied with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal with 20 Grand Slam titles.
The Australian Open, which he has won nine times, is seen as a golden opportunity for him to take the lead over his rivals.
Nadal confirmed he would play at Melbourne Park in January but Federer, who like the Spaniard is also fully vaccinated, will miss the tournament as he recovers from another knee surgery.
Australia Open chief Craig Tiley’s announcement brought to a conclusion months of negotiations between Tennis Australia and the Victoria state government, which had insisted throughout that everybody at Melbourne Park would need to be vaccinated.
Zverev said players need to respect that decision.
“We are visiting another country. This is not about tennis,” he said after defeating Djokovic 7-6 (7/4) 4-6 6-3 to advance to Sunday’s ATP Finals championship match.
“This is about the virus that is going on. We need to follow the rules and follow the guidelines. I hope he’s able to play.”
The MWTC ball kids programme provides youngsters with the opportunity of a lifetime to rub shoulders with top tennis stars
Tennis1 month ago
The Olympic gold medallist has repeatedly denied the allegations
Tennis1 month ago
Clijsters, a mother of three, wakes up at 5 am at her family's home in New Jersey to train
Tennis1 month ago
Raducanu also became the first British woman to win a major singles title in 44 years
Tennis1 month ago
Niculina Raducanu — known to Emma as ‘Mamiya’ a Romanian term of endearment for grandmothers — is close to her granddaughter
Tennis2 months ago
The 18-year-old Briton was almost unheard before reaching the fourth round at this year’s Wimbledon, having earned around $40,000 since her senior debut three years ago
Tennis2 months ago
Murray said he knew how good Raducanu was when she reached the Wimbledon fourth round
Tennis2 months ago
Raducanu is not the first teenager to win a Grand Slam title
Tennis2 months ago