UAE telecom operator announces new entertainment bundle

Package offers 10GB of data that can be used to access apps

By Web Desk Published: Sat 30 Jul 2022, 10:55 PM

UAE telecom operator etisalat by e& (Etisalat) on Saturday announced it new lifestyle bundle called Content Pass, which offer customers music, mobile games, video and social media through its advanced mobile network.

Content Passs offer postpaid customers a combination of benefits. Each Content Pass offers 10GB of content data that can be used to access the most popular apps in the category without consuming the data included in the postpaid plan.

In addition, as a promotional launch offer, the content data allowance will be doubled, giving customers 20GB in the pass.

The other benefits include one complimentary digital subscription, additional subscription offers on other digital services, discount vouchers for accessories, shopping vouchers, and the chance to win invitations to exclusive events.

All etisalat by e& postpaid subscribers can buy the various passes.

"We design game-changing product offerings such as the Content Pass, to meet consumers’ changing digital needs and interests, uniquely addressing a variety of consumer passion points, through combining digital services with our core telecom services," said Khaled ElKhouly, Chief Consumer Officer (CCO) Etisalat UAE.

Customers can select from four passes – Music Pass, Gaming Pass, Video Pass and the Connect Pass, each available for Dh100.

The price of Content Passes includes an Dh100 device discount that can be used when purchasing selected devices. Customers also have an opportunity to enter monthly raffle draws to win invitations to exclusive events and shopping vouchers.

The Music Pass includes a free subscription to Anghami Plus, an exclusive subscription offer for JioSaavn Pro, and 20GB of content data to stream music from Anghami, JioSaavn and Tidal.

For gaming enthusiasts, the Gaming Pass offers free UCs (in-game currency) to PUBG Mobile (limited period offer), a subscription offer for Arena and 20GB of content data for mobile gaming on PUBG Mobile and Arena.

The Video Pass includes a free subscription to Switch TV, subscription offers for Amazon Prime and STARZPLAY, as well as 20GB of content data to stream Switch TV, Prime Video, STARZPLAY and other popular video streaming apps.

The Connect Pass gives access to all things social, a free subscription to GoChat Messenger for Internet calling as well as unlimited SMSs.

The 20GB of content data on the Connect Pass can be used for Facebook, Messenger, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Linkedin, Whatsapp, WeChat, TikTok and GoChat Messenger.