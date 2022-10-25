UAE: NYUAD’s space podcast ‘Spaced Out’ returns for season 2, features a number of experts

The personalised adventure, expected to go live in 2023, will include customisable avatars and surprise rewards for every user
Spaced Out, NYU Abu Dhabi’s first ever podcast dedicated to space science, is now back for a second season. Released by the Centre for Astro, Particle and Planetary Physics, the 15-episode series is available on Apple podcasts and Spotify, and features a number of experts including Egyptian-American space scientist Farouk El-Baz and Nobel Laureate Professor Barry Barish, among others.
Research Associate at CAP3 and podcast host Mohamed Abbas said: “Following an enthusiastic response by space aficionados, aspiring astronomers, and other inquisitive minds to the launch of Spaced Out, the first ever podcast dedicated to the topic of space science, we are very excited to release a second season with a series of thought-provoking discussions featuring an amazing line-up of academics and stars of astronomy on the topic of space science.”
Season two kicks off with an episode featuring Nobel laureate Professor Barry Barish, who helped in detecting gravitational waves for the first time ever. The second episode, A Day in the Life of an Astrophysicist with Sarah Pearson, explores an average day for an astrophysicist while discussing recent research into stellar streams and galactic bars. The third episode of the series, Origins of the Universe, features Brian Keating, Distinguished Professor of Physics at the Centre for Astrophysics & Space Sciences (CASS) in the Department of Physics at the University of California, San Diego.
The series has been developed by CAP3 – an alliance of faculty and scholars dedicated to research in astronomy, astrophysics, planetary and astroparticle physics. Anchored at NYUAD, the Centre aims to provide fundamental questions about the composition and evolution of our Universe. The Centre’s approach included combining state-of-the-art observational data on the nature of visible and invisible matter, with detailed theoretical and numerical modelling from planets to galaxies.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
ALSO READ:
The personalised adventure, expected to go live in 2023, will include customisable avatars and surprise rewards for every user
With investigations and lawsuits over accidents adding scepticism towards fully driverless technology, car companies are betting on systems that take some, but not all, control
Designed to minimise its impact on the environment, the TV will be available in the UAE from Nov 4
The new gadget features a next-level Apple Pencil hover experience, ProRes video capture, superfast Wi-Fi 6E, and powerful features in iPadOS 16
There will also be the launch of iPadOS 16 — a software update usually released alongside iOS, but delayed this year
Having one of the largest RAN footprints in the world, the Indian telecom giant plans to deploy a 5G stand-alone network to deliver advanced services
Developed with Fitbit, Google’s first smart watch takes a page from Apple’s playbook by requiring loyalty to its brand
Tesla CEO expresses interest in creating his own version of China’s WeChat