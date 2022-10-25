UAE: NYUAD’s space podcast ‘Spaced Out’ returns for season 2, features a number of experts

It kicks off with an episode featuring Nobel laureate Professor Barry Barish, who helped in detecting gravitational waves for the first time ever

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 1:28 PM

Spaced Out, NYU Abu Dhabi’s first ever podcast dedicated to space science, is now back for a second season. Released by the Centre for Astro, Particle and Planetary Physics, the 15-episode series is available on Apple podcasts and Spotify, and features a number of experts including Egyptian-American space scientist Farouk El-Baz and Nobel Laureate Professor Barry Barish, among others.

Research Associate at CAP3 and podcast host Mohamed Abbas said: “Following an enthusiastic response by space aficionados, aspiring astronomers, and other inquisitive minds to the launch of Spaced Out, the first ever podcast dedicated to the topic of space science, we are very excited to release a second season with a series of thought-provoking discussions featuring an amazing line-up of academics and stars of astronomy on the topic of space science.”

Season two kicks off with an episode featuring Nobel laureate Professor Barry Barish, who helped in detecting gravitational waves for the first time ever. The second episode, A Day in the Life of an Astrophysicist with Sarah Pearson, explores an average day for an astrophysicist while discussing recent research into stellar streams and galactic bars. The third episode of the series, Origins of the Universe, features Brian Keating, Distinguished Professor of Physics at the Centre for Astrophysics & Space Sciences (CASS) in the Department of Physics at the University of California, San Diego.

The series has been developed by CAP3 – an alliance of faculty and scholars dedicated to research in astronomy, astrophysics, planetary and astroparticle physics. Anchored at NYUAD, the Centre aims to provide fundamental questions about the composition and evolution of our Universe. The Centre’s approach included combining state-of-the-art observational data on the nature of visible and invisible matter, with detailed theoretical and numerical modelling from planets to galaxies.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com

ALSO READ: