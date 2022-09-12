Meet Tang Yu, the world's first humanoid robot CEO

She will be overseeing operations worth nearly $10 billion

In a scene lifted straight out of a science fiction movie, a Chinese metaverse corporation has become the first to appoint a robot as its CEO. The AI-powered virtual humanoid robot, named 'Ms. Tang Yu', has been announced as the Rotating CEO of China's NetDragon Websoft – a company that develops and operates multiplayer online games as well as mobile applications. This will make Tang Yu the first ever robot to hold an executive position in a company.

According to NetDragon Websoft's official press release, the appointment is a move to pioneer the use of AI to transform corporate management and leapfrog operational efficiency to a new level. Tang Yu is expected to increase execution speed, enhance the quality of work responsibilities, and optimise process flow. The robot will also ensure a fair and efficient workplace for all employees.

Dr. Dejian Liu, Chairman of NetDragon, revealed the company's eventual aim to transform to a metaverse-based working community, commenting: "We believe AI is the future of corporate management, and our appointment of Ms. Tang Yu represents our commitment to truly embrace the use of AI to transform the way we operate our business, and ultimately drive our future strategic growth."

Modelled after a female human, the robot will be responsible for overseeing operations at the corporation valued at nearly $10 billion.

Interestingly, Alibaba founder and chairman Jack Ma had predicted that rapid technological growth would render many CEOs irrelevant in the future, stating: "in 30 years, a robot will likely be on the cover of Time Magazine as the best CEO."

"Machines will do what human beings are incapable of doing," Ma had said. "Machines will partner and cooperate with humans, rather than become mankind's biggest enemy."

