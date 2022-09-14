How new technologies make restaurant business successful
Coming of age tools have boosted the sector to a great extent
Today the world is moving at an incredible pace, and global events influence its development more than ever. They are transforming our society and spheres of our lives, whether we like them or not. With these changes in the environment, we change ourselves too.
Every experienced entrepreneur knows that customers' needs come first. If you don't accomplish them, you'll lose, but if you keep up with the essentials, you'll stay in the game. You must thus be ready to modify your business in response to changing consumer demands. The Covid-19 pandemic's aftermath put the economy under strain and had an impact on industries including tourism, retail, education, and, of course, the restaurant industry.
During and right after the weakening of the Covid-19 pandemic, restaurant businesses faced the most vulnerable situation, as some were forced to shut down or completely change their concept. However, although the pandemic has caused much damage to the restaurant industry, it hasn't ended it. Thousands of establishments closed permanently, and as a result, the representatives of the industry quickly learned or were proved that they must adapt to survive. Thanks to quick reactions and a willingness to adjust, a variety of establishments have managed to stay afloat. And now, it’s easy to say that some of these changes will last.
With all of this mentioned, it is clear that customers' values drastically changed over the last couple of years. They want faster service for the same highest quality of food and with reasonable prices. Some of them now prefer home deliveries, and some put safety and personal approach first place when picking a restaurant. Certainly, the most obvious change for reopening restaurants was a renewed demand for health.
But with demands like safety and fast service come new solutions. According to an article on Food Safety News, technology has proven an indispensable resource for restaurants amid the pandemic. From QR code-based menus and payments to app-based reservations and ordering, technology has sustained the industry throughout the last couple of years. These tools can also continue to help restaurants outside of the pandemic so the industry will grow increasingly tech-centric.
One of the examples of a modern and much-needed service that's ahead of its time is Tipper. It's a customer-friendly e-tip system which allows the customer to thank restaurant staff in a cashless, safe way and keep all the reviews on the owner's side. Tipper allows you to leave a tip by scanning a QR code. It doesn't even require an app: the user-friendly pop-up webpage will suggest tipping your employee using Apple Pay, Google Pay or a credit/debit card.
The results show that the implementation of an e-tip system like Tipper can boost the amount of gratuity up to 30 per cent. This means that this service can also approve the engagement and dedication that employees show at work. Staff members may encourage customers to use Tipper at the right moment with a plastic card and a personal QR-code along with the receipt. A stand-up display will have all the information, a sticker will make it fun. As a result, the employee will raise their income, and the owner will receive honest and valuable feedback.
It is proven that technology can bring more success to the business. It doesn't only make running the business easier but also helps to be sure of everything and everyone. With Tipper, it’s possible to digitise the tips collecting process, distribute them personally based on the employee’s performance or create a shared tip pool. By using their account, the owner has the option to track employees’ performance and identify their strengths and things to work on.
Tipper can also help to track the growth of the business. The feedback from customers is sent in the form of a visit evaluation and a text review. That way the owner is aware of certain strengths and limitations of their business. Analysing only real reviews after someone’s visit, they can improve the quality and level of service by making data-driven decisions.
Tipper makes everyone involved in the business feel like they belong and assures that everyone's important, which is essential, even in the age of technology. With personal messages and emails, employees can become professional much faster to enjoy their success. The personal tips distribution model (if applicable) lets impactful employees see the results of their hard work and motivates others to go that extra mile.
When a restaurant becomes successful, a customer has expectations even before visiting it. That's when everything is noted, every detail is exposed. With instant notifications in messengers and by email, Tipper can also promptly give customers negative feedback. This helps an owner to raise their credibility level by solving any problem here and now rather than being unaware of how things are going with your business.
The Tipper team also provides a client with all the necessary materials for the growth of the restaurant, like personalised plastic cards for employees, information stands, stickers, and coffee cup sleeves. Tipper's team will also set up integration with the POS system quickly and free of charge. In case of any concern, an owner of the business can contact their assistant, who will help to solve anything and make sure that they are satisfied with the service.
It's safe to say that during the last couple of years the food industry has taken a very different shape. And while some took a step back in their business, others bloomed in times of crisis by acting rapidly to fulfil customers' needs. It's all about caring for your clients, whose requests are changing as the world moves on. That's why technology is becoming more and more involved in restaurant business. With Tipper, creating a successful restaurant business is absolutely possible. A system that provides information, fast service and safety will surely help to stay in the game and become one of the best.