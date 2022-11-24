How Careem Plus helps you save AED 100+ every month?
Explore a world of benefits for just Dh19/ month with Careem Plus and start saving today
If you're in Dubai, we're pretty sure you've been using Careem. If you haven't, then you're certainly missing out.
Careem is the only everything app in Dubai for all your daily needs, from booking a ride to ordering food and groceries, getting your house cleaned, paying bills, and much more.
And, just when we thought it couldn't get any better, we heard about their subscription plan, Careem Plus. A sure-shot game-changer if you're looking for savings across daily services!
For starters, Careem Plus is the ﬁrst and only monthly programme in Dubai that gives you amazing savings and beneﬁts on multiple services with just a single subscription. At just Dh19 a month, you get credit back on rides, free delivery on food and groceries, unlimited free bike rides, discount on home cleaning, plus so much more.
We've heard that Careem Plus members easily save Dh100+ every month, which is ﬁve times the monthly cost of the subscription. A little birdie even told us that some members have saved almost Dh 1,000 in a month. That's a lot of money saved on everyday needs - don't you agree?
There's something for everyone on Careem Plus. All you need to do is subscribe to unlock all the amazing beneﬁts.
Foodie? Enjoy free delivery on unlimited food orders from 5,000+ restaurants like Allo Beirut, Zaatar W Zeit, Nado's and many more. You can save an average of Dh7 on delivery per order, on top of existing offers. Free delivery is also available on unlimited Quik grocery orders.
On the move? Book a Hala or car ride and get instant 10 per cent credit back on 10 rides every month, directly credited to your Careem Pay wallet. You can also enjoy unlimited 45-minute Careem bike rides for free, available for a limited time with your subscription.
Other Careem Plus beneﬁts include 20 per cent off on home cleaning, 15 per cent off on home PCR tests, access to exclusive shows and events, and priority customer care support. Plus, many more to come (or so we've heard).
So, are you ready to save big with Careem Plus? It's easy-peasy! Subscribe now to start your free trial. We're certain you'll fall absolutely in love with Careem Plus.