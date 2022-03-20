Gaming giant Epic to donate Fortnite proceeds to Ukraine relief

All 'real-money purchases' made between March 20 and April 3 will be donated

By ANI Published: Sun 20 Mar 2022, 3:43 PM Last updated: Sun 20 Mar 2022, 3:49 PM

Gaming giant Epic has come out in support of Ukraine.

As per The Verge, the company will donate its Fortnite proceeds between March 20 and April 3 for the relief operations.

The action will include all "real-money purchases" in the game, which means purchased V-bucks, subscriptions, gifted battles passes, and certain cosmetic packs. The company also noted that 'using V-Bucks in Fortnite will not be included as those are not real-money purchases

It will also include retail gift card purchases so long as they're redeemed during the two-week window.

As part of the effort, Microsoft will also be "committing their net proceeds for Fortnite during this time, so that we can get more aid to the people of Ukraine."

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, over 600 civilians have been killed and more than 1,000 injured in Ukraine since the start of the conflict.