Dell ceases all Russian operations after August offices closure

Dell suspended sales in Ukraine and Russia in February, saying it would monitor the situation to determine next steps

AP file

By Reuters Published: Sun 28 Aug 2022, 12:38 AM

Dell Technologies Inc. said on Saturday it had ceased all Russian operations after closing its offices in mid-August, the latest in a growing list of Western firms to exit Russia.

The US computer firm, a vital supplier of servers in Russia, has joined others in curtailing operations since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24.

“In mid-August, we closed our offices and ceased all Russian operations,” Dell spokesperson Mike Siemienas told Reuters.

“Back in February, we made the decision to not sell, service or support products in Russia, Belarus and the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, in addition to the already embargoed Crimea.”

Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and recognised self-styled, breakaway republics in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of east Ukraine in February, moves condemned by Ukraine and Western nations, which have imposed sanctions on Russia.

Russia’s industry ministry said on Friday many of the researchers and engineers working for Dell in Russia had already been offered new jobs, after media reports said the company was making a full exit.

Tech-focused publication CNews this week reported that Dell would fully exit Russia and would lay off all its local staff. IT-focused news portal TAdviser published a similar report.

“We are monitoring the development of the situation,” the TASS news agency quoted Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Vasily Shpak as saying on Friday.

“According to our data, the vast majority of Dell’s R&D centre specialists and support engineers in St Petersburg and Moscow have already received job offers with competitive pay from Russian producers.”