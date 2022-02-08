Apple announces new Tap to Pay feature for iPhone

Global tech giant will buy a $700 million stake in Bharti Airtel, with $300 million to be invested in commercial projects.
Tech1 week ago
Apple will be introducing a new Tap to Pay feature on iPhone which will allow merchants to use their iPhones as a point of sales terminal.
According to GSM Arena, the new service will come to the US first later this year with an iOS software beta and will support Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards and other digital wallets without needing any additional hardware.
The service will work with contactless credit and debit cards from leading payment networks including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover.
Tap to Pay will be available for both payment platforms and developers to integrate into their apps. Apple revealed that Stripe will be the first platform to support the new feature come this Spring.
Apple also revealed Tap to Pay compatibility details for merchants. They will need an iPhone XS or later device and will have to download the supporting iOS app in order to set up. After the setup process, store owners can accept NFC payments from customers via a simple tap.
Tap to Pay uses the same payment data protection as Apple Pay with Secure Element encryption which generates unique transaction IDs each time one makes a purchase.
As per The Verge, Apple does not get data on what a user is buying or who is paying at the terminal. Tap to Pay will be widely available in most retailers that currently accept Apple Pay.
Global tech giant will buy a $700 million stake in Bharti Airtel, with $300 million to be invested in commercial projects.
Tech1 week ago
Five other employees of the tech giant were also listed in the report
Tech1 week ago
Resurgence in China, the biggest market for smartphones, in the fourth quarter buoys American tech giant’s growth story
Tech1 week ago
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt signs 4 MoUs to promote digital transformation and information technology
Tech1 week ago
With an eye on the future, the city is embracing AR and VR at a rapid clip as NFTs and blockchains lure digital nomads like never before
Tech1 week ago
Microsoft will recruit 15 startups from across the region to solve a range of corporate challenges for its partners, over the course of the 12-week program
Tech1 week ago
Researchers say people can now be identified with just a few details of how they communicate with an app like WhatsApp
Tech2 weeks ago
US tech giants under huge pressure to overhaul the way they collect data.
Tech2 weeks ago