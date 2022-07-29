UAE

Sri Lanka crisis: No new plans to offer financing, says World Bank

The island needs to enact structural reforms, the authority says

By Reuters

Published: Fri 29 Jul 2022, 10:20 AM

The World Bank does not plan to offer new financing to Sri Lanka until an adequate macroeconomic policy framework is in place, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The World Bank stressed that Sri Lanka needed to enact structural reforms that focused on economic stabilization and address the root structural causes that led to the crisis.

