Sri Lanka crisis: No new plans to offer financing, says World Bank

Rajapaksa allies given all top portfolios despite mulling all-party government for months
The World Bank does not plan to offer new financing to Sri Lanka until an adequate macroeconomic policy framework is in place, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The World Bank stressed that Sri Lanka needed to enact structural reforms that focused on economic stabilization and address the root structural causes that led to the crisis.
ALSO READ:
Rajapaksa allies given all top portfolios despite mulling all-party government for months
He could also appoint a junior minister to help him with the department's work
A long-time ally of the Rajapaksa political clan, he was appointed amidst turbulent protests in the country
Social media posts show a tense situation
Wickremesinghe called for politicians to work together and pleaded for the country to move on
Veteran politician is first in country's history to be elected by Parliament
Around 3,000 people submit their papers to obtain travel documents everyday
225 members of House elect leader in secret ballot