Sri Lanka court bars former PM, finance minister from leaving the country

Both ex-officials are from the influential Rajapaksa family

By Reuters Published: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 3:34 PM

Sri Lanka's top court on Friday barred former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from leaving the country without permission until July 28, anti-corruption group Transparency International Sri Lanka said.

Three other former officials, including two former central bank governors, also cannot travel outside the country without the court's permission till July 28, the group said in a tweet.

ALSO READ: