Police fire tear gas as thousands mob Sri Lanka PM's office

Protesters demand Ranil Wickremesinghe step down along with President Rajapaksa

Representational image

By AFP Published: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 11:02 AM

Sri Lankan police fire tear gas to hold back thousands of demonstrators mobbing the premier's office in Colombo on Wednesday, AFP reporters at the scene saw.

The protesters were demanding that Ranil Wickremesinghe step down along with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has promised to do so on Wednesday and earlier flew to the Maldives.

