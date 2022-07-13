Police fire tear gas as thousands mob Sri Lanka PM's office

It was 50% premeditation and coordination, 30% willingness of the people, 20% luck, says organiser
Sri Lankan police fire tear gas to hold back thousands of demonstrators mobbing the premier's office in Colombo on Wednesday, AFP reporters at the scene saw.
The protesters were demanding that Ranil Wickremesinghe step down along with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has promised to do so on Wednesday and earlier flew to the Maldives.
