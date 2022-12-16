World Tennis League: Greatest show on court comes to Dubai

Franchise name Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Junaid Siddique, Jawad Ullah as their set of ‘home players’
An exciting new era in sporting history is set to be written at the iconic Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai with the launch of the inaugural mixed-gender World Tennis League (WTL) on Monday, December 19.
The six-day tournament brings together some of the biggest names in tennis and the entertainment industry for a never-before feast of sports-meets-music entertainment.
The all-new team-event format, which is reminiscent of the now defunct Hopman Cup hopes to grown tennis beyond it’s present realm. Four franchise-owned sides, comprising two men and two women players, will compete against each other in a round-robin format with the best scoring team progressing to the final. Each tie will include a men’s and women’s singles game and a mixed-doubles match.
The fan-friendly competition will be played over two-sets while a 10-point tiebreaker will be called upon to the decide the outcome of the game in the event of a tie.
Among the big names who will spreahead their respective teams is 21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic (Falcons), women’s World No 1. Iga Swiatek (The Kites), 2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios (The Eagles) and former World No 2 Alexander Zverev (The Hawks).
Scott Davidoff, CEO of the World Tennis League, said: “The World Tennis League is unlike any other tennis event in the world, as it not only gives spectators the opportunity to see many household names that they might have only ever seen before on television, but also to party into the night with world famous music acts.”
“The blending of great tennis and top music acts is an unbeatable combination which guarantees an experience tennis won’t forget,” added Davidoff.
"Events like these are fantastic because they are a business and a product, but by marketing men's and women's tennis together, you are also attempting to grow tennis and benefit the athletes themselves. The team format, in particular, brings out the personalities of the players.”
“I really like team competitions so I’m super excited about this event,” said Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus, who is a member of team Falcons,.”It’s something that tennis needed. It’s going to be a lot of fun and a lot of high-level tennis.”
Paula Badosa, Sabalenka’s teammate and former World No.2, shared similar sentiments saying: “I love Dubai as a city as well and I’m really looking forward to playing on a strong team alongside Novak and Grigor Dimitrov.
“Events like this help the sport grow more and along with the entertainment is a perfect fit as it attracts a wider audience. Which is really good.”
“Through tournaments like this you can really bond with other players on the tour, both men and women,” said Dimitrov, the fourth member of Djokovic’s Falcons. “Everyone of us wants to be a part of it, enjoy it and of course compete. Competitors always stay competitive.”
Filippo De Rosa, CEO of HonourFX, sponsors of Teams Falcons described the WTL as a unique event that can only get better and better.
“The World Tennis League combines exceptional talent on the tennis court with worldwide famous entertainment acts. We are delighted to be a part of it as it is the perfect way to connect with our community of traders internationally.”
The daily entertainment following the matches will features acts like wo world clas DJs Tiesto, Armin van Buuren, Deadmau5 rapper Ne-Yo, hip-hop star Wizkid and Egyptian actor, singer, rapper, Mohamed Ramadan.
The Kites (Team A): Félix Auger-Aliassime, Gael Monfils, Iga Świątek, Sania Mirza and Eugenie Bouchard.
The Hawks (Team B): Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Elena Rybakina and Anett Kontaveit.
The Falcons (Team C): Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa.
The Eagles (Team D): Nick Kyrgios, Rohan Bopanna, Caroline Garcia, Bianca Andreescu, and Andreas Seppi.
Monday, December 19
6:00 pm The Kites v The Eagles
Felix Auger-Aliassime v Nick Kyrgios
Iga Swiatek v Caroline Garcia
Holger Rune/Sania Mirza v Bianca Andreescu/Rohan Bopanna
Concert Artist: Tiesto. Starts 10:00 pm
Tuesday, December 20
6:00 pm The Falcons v The Hawks
Novak Djokovic v Alexander Zverev
Aryna Sabalenka v Elena Rybakina
Grigor Dimitrov/Paula Badosa v Dominic Thiem/Anett Kontaveit
Concert Artist: Wizkid Starts: 10-00 pm
Wednesday, December 21
6:00 pm The Falcons v The Eagles
Novak Djokovic v Nick Kyrgios
Paula Badosa v Caroline Garcia
Grigor Dimitrov/Aryna Sabalenka v Bianca Andreescu/Andreas Seppi
Concert Artist: Ne-Yo Starts: 10 pm:00
Thursday, December 22
6:00 pm The Hawks v The Kites
Dominic Thiem Vs. Holger Rune
Anett Kontaveit v Iga Swiatek
Alexander Zverev/Elena Rybakina v Felix Auger-Aliassime/Eugenie Bouchard
Concert Artist: deadmau5 Starts: 10:00 pm
Friday, December 23
2:30 pm The Eagles v The Hawks
Nick Kyrgios v Alexander Zverev
Caroline Garcia v Elena Rybakina
Rohan Bopanna/Bianca Andreescu v Dominic Thiem/Anett Kontaveit
6:00 pm The Falcons v The Kites
Novak Djokovic v Felix Auger-Aliassime
Aryna Sabalenka v Iga Swiatek
Grigor Dimitrov/Paula Badosa v Holger Rune/Sania Mirza
Concert Artist: Mohamed Ramadan, Starts: 22:00
Saturday, December 24
6:00 pm The final
Franchise name Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Junaid Siddique, Jawad Ullah as their set of ‘home players’
Playing for Goa, Arjun, 23, reached his ton off 177 deliveries on the second day of the four-day match against Rajasthan in India's domestic Ranji Trophy competition
Pujara and Iyer then came together with India on 112-4 and made the bowlers pay despite signs of spin in the first-day track at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
The auction will take place in the south Indian city of Kochi on December 23
Two wins from as many appearances ensured that the Gunners finish at the top of the heap in the four-match, four-team tournament at Al Nasr Club’s Al Maktoum Stadium with eight points
Chasing a maiden F1H2O drivers’ crown, the Emirati heads into the Grand Prix of Sharjah double header needing to wipe out a nine-point lead held by teammate Shaun Torrente
The five-day games form part of the ICC World Test Championship. India are fourth behind Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka, having won six of their 12 matches
The fast bowler finished with 4-65 as Pakistan were dismissed for 328 about 50 minutes after lunch on day four, having been set a challenging 355-run target