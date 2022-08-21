World Motor Sport Council approves F1 2026 power unit regulations

The package includes Technical, Sporting and Financial Regulations

The FIA World Motor Sport Council has approved the regulations for the 2026 Formula 1 Power Unit (PU) Regulations that will apply to the PUs to be developed and utilised from the 2026 season of the FIA Formula One World Championship.

These regulations are the result of extensive research and development by the FIA, as well as collaborative consultation between the FIA and both incumbent and potential new PU manufacturers.

The 2026 PU Regulations underline the FIA’s ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability and come at a time of significant growth for Formula 1.

“The FIA continues to push forward on innovation and sustainability – across our entire motor sport portfolio – the 2026 Formula 1 Power Unit Regulations are the most high-profile example of that mission," FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said.

“The introduction of advanced PU technology along with synthetic sustainable fuels aligns with our objective of delivering benefits for road car users and meeting our objective of net zero carbon by 2030. Formula 1 is currently enjoying immense growth and we are confident these Regulations will build on the excitement our 2022 changes have produced.

“I want to thank all of the FIA management and technical staff involved in this process for their diligence and commitment in working together with all of our Formula 1 stakeholders to deliver this. I also want to thank our WMSC members for their consideration and approval of these regulations.”