Without training, Qatar's motor sports legend wins shooting medals at Asian Games

China grabbed the first eSports gold when they defeated Malaysia in the final of smartphone game Arena of Valor
Five-time Dakar Rally champion Nasser Al-Attiyah did no training for the Asian Games -- and still came away with two medals in shooting.
The 52-year-old all-rounder, already an Asian Games gold medallist in shooting in 2002 and 2010, returned to the podium with a men's skeet team silver and skeet individual bronze in Hangzhou.
Such is the Qatari's busy life on the rally circuit that he had no time to pull the trigger in training before arriving in China.
"When I am competing in rally driving, no skeet training. Nothing, zero training," said Al-Attiyah, who won an Olympic skeet bronze at London in 2012.
"I didn't do training for the Games. I used my experience and this is why I have two medals here at the Asian Games."
Al-Attiyah won his fifth Dakar title as a driver and second in a row in January in his Toyota, with more than an hour's advantage in the overall standings over Frenchman Sebastien Loeb.
He said rallying and shooting were very different, but some skills applied to both.
"Strength, mind strength," said Al-Attiyah, who shares top billing as Qatar's most accomplished sportsman with high jump world champion Mutaz Essa Barshim.
"Rallying is very difficult. We are competing at a high level in rallying. It is not easy to rally and shoot at a high level, but every sport helps."
Al-Attiyah, who once had three sports on the go but dropped horse riding, has competed in every Olympics in skeet shooting since the 1996 Games in Atlanta.
He has his sights set on Paris next year, despite skipping all International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) events in 2022 due to his hectic rallying schedule.
"I am not in the ISSF competitions at the moment because I am also a professional rally driver. I am so busy," he said.
"The next (Olympic qualification) competition will be in Korea (in October). There are two quota places. I hope to take one to be in Paris."
Before then he will be back in his car at the Cyprus Rally next week.
ALSO READ:
China grabbed the first eSports gold when they defeated Malaysia in the final of smartphone game Arena of Valor
Omar Magomedomarov won the gold in the 100 kg category of the judo event
The venue hosted a Season Opener competition to allow players and members to meet and greet the club's new head
Individual Champion, Team Championship Seeds, and Securing 2024 League Spots all on the line for LIV Golf’s returns to Royal Greens Golf & Country Club next month
Famed golf coach talks to Khaleej Times about his thoughts for this week’s 44th Ryder Cup in Rome
The Asian Games is currently being hosted in China with the golf competition taking place this week
Organisers confirm it will host Rebound, its first padel tournament, set to be played across five custom-designed courts during the Emirates Dubai 7s
The Lankan leg-spinner was the leading wicket-taker in the last two T20 World Cups