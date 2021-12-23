Under-19 Asia Cup: India begin title defence with big win over hosts UAE

If you can’t influence your bowlers on what length to bowl, what are you doing on the field, asks the former Australian captain
Harnoor Pannu scored a sublime century as India began their title defence of the Under-19 Asia Cup with a commanding victory on Thursday.
The opener struck 120 from 130 deliveries, studded with 11 boundaries as the colts won by 154 runs at the ICC Academy Oval 1.
Put into bat, India racked up 282 with captain Yash Dhull scoring 63 from 68 balls with four boundaries, Rajvardhan Hangargekar remaining unbeaten on a 23-ball 48 that had six boundaries and two sixes, Shaik Rasheed's 35, to go along with Pannu's ton.
UAE skipper Alishan Sharafu took two for 44.
In reply, the hosts could only muster 128 with opener Kai Smith making 45. Rajvardhan Hangargekar picked three for 24, while Vicky Ostwal, Kaushal Tambe and Garv Sangwan took two wickets each.
