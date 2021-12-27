UAE: World's first Khabib gym to open on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island

It will cater to different disciplines of martial arts including a large, matted area for grappling sports.

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 27 Dec 2021, 1:48 PM

The world’s first Khabib gym will open next year on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, which has hosted a series of UFC events, including 'Fight Island'.

The state-of-the-art facility coming up in the West Yas Community is through a partnership between Abu Dhabi-based Palms Sports and UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“We are taking our commitment to and promotion of mixed martial arts to a new level through this strategic alliance with Khabib Nurmagomedov,” Fouad Darwish, CEO, Palms Sports – the leading provider of sports training programmes, said. “Our new gym will enrich the already stellar infrastructure for sports in Abu Dhabi and on Yas Island and further cement them as a destination and sponsor for local and international sport talents. We are honoured and privileged to be playing a key role in the execution of the visionary aspirations of our generous and great leaders in the UAE.”

‘Khabib Gym by Palms Sports’ will feature a unique MMA cage. It will cater to different disciplines of martial arts including a large, matted area for grappling sports such as Jiu-Jitsu and wrestling, and a separate studio for striking-based sports like Muay Thai, boxing and kickboxing. It will include a fully-fledged gym with cardio, fitness and cycling areas as well as a functional training zone, paddle tennis courts, and a swimming pool. There will be internationally accredited instructors and trainers.

The gym spread over 1,500sq.m. area is currently under construction and has been leased from Miral.

Gurjit Singh, chief portfolio officer, Miral, said: “We are looking forward to offering members a unique fitness facility that promotes health and wellbeing. This new addition to our diverse portfolio of offerings will further enhance Yas Island’s position as a global destination for leisure, entertainment, and business.”