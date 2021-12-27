UAE: World's first Khabib gym to open on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island

Former Australia batter Simon Katich and ex-India batter Hemang Badani also joined the side’s support staff
Sports3 days ago
The world’s first Khabib gym will open next year on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, which has hosted a series of UFC events, including 'Fight Island'.
The state-of-the-art facility coming up in the West Yas Community is through a partnership between Abu Dhabi-based Palms Sports and UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov.
“We are taking our commitment to and promotion of mixed martial arts to a new level through this strategic alliance with Khabib Nurmagomedov,” Fouad Darwish, CEO, Palms Sports – the leading provider of sports training programmes, said. “Our new gym will enrich the already stellar infrastructure for sports in Abu Dhabi and on Yas Island and further cement them as a destination and sponsor for local and international sport talents. We are honoured and privileged to be playing a key role in the execution of the visionary aspirations of our generous and great leaders in the UAE.”
‘Khabib Gym by Palms Sports’ will feature a unique MMA cage. It will cater to different disciplines of martial arts including a large, matted area for grappling sports such as Jiu-Jitsu and wrestling, and a separate studio for striking-based sports like Muay Thai, boxing and kickboxing. It will include a fully-fledged gym with cardio, fitness and cycling areas as well as a functional training zone, paddle tennis courts, and a swimming pool. There will be internationally accredited instructors and trainers.
The gym spread over 1,500sq.m. area is currently under construction and has been leased from Miral.
Gurjit Singh, chief portfolio officer, Miral, said: “We are looking forward to offering members a unique fitness facility that promotes health and wellbeing. This new addition to our diverse portfolio of offerings will further enhance Yas Island’s position as a global destination for leisure, entertainment, and business.”
Former Australia batter Simon Katich and ex-India batter Hemang Badani also joined the side’s support staff
Sports3 days ago
In India’s new coach Rahul Dravid, who was one of the best exponents of Test batting technique in all conditions, Kohli has the perfect sounding board to help him get out of his slump
Sports3 days ago
The feature of the evening is a 1,400 metre rated conditions event named after the Czech Business Council, which has attracted a quality field of nine, many of whom have already stamped their tickets to the 2022 Dubai World Cup Carnival
Sports4 days ago
This will be the second time after the 2013-14 edition that the UAE will be hosting this 50-over tournament
Sports4 days ago
The former world number one has just returned to a rousing reception in India
Sports4 days ago
Khalid said they are expecting 160 players to compete the championship
Sports4 days ago
The England fast bowler underwent a second elbow operation
Sports5 days ago
The Williams driver brought out the safety car late in the race, with a change in procedure giving Verstappen the opportunity to pass Mercedes’ Hamilton on the last lap
Sports5 days ago