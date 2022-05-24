UAE: T20 League to air exclusively on ZEE

All three have been placed in the top-half of the draw, meaning only one will make the Roland Garros final
Sports2 days ago
The UAE T20 League today announced a partnership with media house ZEE.
They announced the signing of a long-term global media rights’ contract with the company.
The T20 League will now air exclusively on ZEE’s linear channels and its OTT platform ZEE5, in India and across the world.
Khalid Al Zarooni, Chairman UAE’s T20 League said: “Nothing can be more satisfying than to have a credible broadcast partner like ZEE associated with the League. I am thankful to both Punit Goenka, MD & CEO and Rahul Johri, President - Business South Asia at ZEE for having faith in this League and to grow into a commercially successful enterprise."
UAE’s T20 League is a professional cricket tournament comprising 6 teams competing in a 34-match competition, including - Reliance Industries Limited, Adani Sportsline, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lancer Capital, GMR Group and Capri Global.
UAE’s T20 League matches will air across ZEE’s 10 linear channels in the HSM (Hindi Speaking Markets), South and East regions in English, Hindi, and Tamil languages. The League will also be simultaneously streamed Live on ZEE5, and on radio globally.
