UAE T20 League set to have $450,000 per season contract for top players: Reports

According to reports, the League will probably have a salary cap of $2.5 million per team

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will be among the venues for the event. — Reuters file

By Team KT Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 4:52 PM

Top players in UAE's T20 League, titled the 'International League T20' or 'ILT20,' are set to get $450,000 per season, making it the second most lucrative short-format league for some cricketers after the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to ESPNcricinfo, the League will probably have a salary cap of $2.5 million per team.

Earlier, last month, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) had confirmed that the inaugural ILT20 League will be played between the window of January 6 to February 12 in 2023.

The new League will be called “International League T20” or “ILT20”.

India's Reliance Industries, Kolkata Knight Riders, Capri Global, GMR, Lancer Capital, Adani Sportsline have bought franchises in the new league.

The six-team franchise-style League will be played over a 34-match schedule at the world-class venues of UAE.

The tournament will also provide a valuable platform for Emirates Cricket to take developing their local talent to a higher level, where UAE-based players currently integrated in the Board’s programme, as well as those identified by the High Performance Coaching and Selection Committee teams, will be given the opportunity to train and play alongside some of the world’s best players.

Khalid Al Zarooni, Chairman, ILT20 had said: “Emirates Cricket, and the UAE, have a proven history of identifying and embracing initiatives that underpin the success of the game. It is vitally important, that through this tournament UAE-based players continue to flourish which is one of the objective of this League.

“We look forward to introducing to the world a T20 event that will provide unmatched competition and entertainment to the ardent followers of this game.”

Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Chairman, Selection Committee - Emirates Cricket Board, said: “The annual ILT20 event presents an excellent exposure for our players given the highly intense and competitive nature of the league. Each of the six teams in the 34-match tournament provide a wonderful opportunity for our young cricketers to play competitive cricket with world-class players.”

“Further, such a unique international league would play a big role in attracting and nurturing a larger pool of players who will go on to represent the UAE in the years to come. We look forward to the inaugural event and our players taking full advantage of the opportunity.”