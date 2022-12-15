UAE-based Dojomoto triumphs in Dubai Kartdrome 24 Hours Endurance Championship

Duarte Lopez takes the chequered flag. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 12:55 AM

UAE-based team Dojomoto beat international teams to win the Dubai Kartdrome 24 Hours endurance race and claim this season’s Dubai Kartdrome Endurance Championship – powered by ARMotors.

Lining up on the grid in the overall category, Duarte Lopez, Bastien Leguay, Miguel Neto and David Terrien were impressive behind the wheel for Dojomoto, edging Blue Star Racing and Superdryver, who finished second and third respectively.

The teams at the presentation ceremony. — Supplied photo

The win also saw Dojomoto seal the championship title with Stop&Go/Matrax Racing Team runners-up and Superdryver in third position. Other winners on the day were LD Russia (Corporate) while Blue Star Racing of Netherlands won the Nations Cup.

The 17th edition attracted a record 26 international teams and 12 UAE-based sides for the annual event which featured more than 150 drivers from countries including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Belgium Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Lebanon and Portugal.

The action on the track also brought the Dubai Kartdrome Endurance Championship to an end with two UAE teams finishing in the top-three of the GCC category. Saudi Arabia’s Seven Racing topped the standings ahead of Rosh Racing A and Mirgap Racing, which included Ahmed Al Hammadi, Humaid Al Ketbi, Hussain Umid Ali and Mohamed Ismail.

Faisal Al Sahlawi, General Manager of Dubai Autodrome said: “The Dubai Kartdrome 24 Hours is an event that never disappoints, and this year was no exception as we witnessed a thrilling day of action on the track with 1,088 laps completed and drivers racing a distance of 1,305km in total.

“It is a great feeling to see that the races are getting more challenging every time we host the championship which is a testament to not only the event itself in attracting the best drivers and teams but also solidifies our position as a leading motorsport venue in the region.

“Karting is an important part of our mission in producing future champions and we look forward to staging an even better competition in 2023.”