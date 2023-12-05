This Week in Golf: LIV Golf Promotions in Abu Dhabi can be life-changing for the top three finishers

Abu Dhabi Golf Club is all set for the LIV Golf Promotions this week. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 5 Dec 2023, 9:19 PM

LIV Golf hosts its first event in the UAE this week with the three-day, four-round LIV Golf Promotions qualifier at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Come Sunday night and the top three players will earn their LIV Golf Tour playing privileges for next season which will allow them to play in the 14 event 2024 calendar.

Dubai-based Joel Stalter (Fra) and Dubai Golden Visa Awardee Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind) are in the field. Bhullar received a bye from round one thanks to his fourth-place finish on the Asian Tour Order of Merit including his recent Asian Tour win in the BNI Indonesia Masters.

On the DP World Tour, it is already week five of the 2023 – 2024 season with the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek, South Africa where South African Dean Burmester will be aiming for three wins in consecutive weeks in both South Africa and on the DP World Tour.

On the PGA Tour, a mixed event takes centre stage with the inaugural Grant Thornton International, which will see 16 LPGA Tour and 16 PGA Tour professionals compete together in a unique co-sanctioned tournament at Tiburón Golf Club & The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Florida. It is the first such mixed-format since 1999 and the JC Penney Classic won by John Daly and Laura Davies.

The three-day tournament allows the 32-player field to compete for an equal prize and visibility – the format is: Round 1 – Scramble, Round 2 – Foursomes and the final round will be a modified Fourball. Both players tee off and then you play your partner's ball until it is holed.

Schedule

LIV Golf Tour

Friday 8th - Sunday 10th December, 2023

LIV Golf Promotions

Venue: Abu Dhabi Golf Club

Purse: $1.5 million

PGA Tour & LPGA Tour

Friday 8th - Sunday 10th December, 2023

Grant Thornton International

Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Florida

Purse: $4 million.

DP World Tour

Thursday 7th – Sunday 10th December, 2023

Alfred Dunhill Championship

Venue: Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa

Purse: €1.5 million.

Legends Tour

6th – 10th December, 2023

MCB Tour Championship

Venue: Constance Belle Mare Plage

Purse: €470,000