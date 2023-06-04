Ukraine's Elina Svitolina reaches French Open quarterfinals eight months after becoming a mother

The 41-year-old Aston Martin driver claimed his 32nd victory in Montmeló a full decade ago back in May 2013 with Ferrari
Elina Svitolina, playing her first Grand Slam since becoming a mother, reached the French Open quarterfinals for the fourth time on Sunday.
The Ukrainian defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) for a seventh win in seven meetings against the Russian who was a semifinalist last year.
As with all her matches, Svitolina opted not to shake hands with her Russian opponent in protest at the war in Ukraine.
Kasatkina still gave her rival a friendly thumbs-up.
"The support was really special today," said the 28-year-old Svitolina who has been adopted as an honorary Frenchwoman due to her marriage to French tennis star Gael Monfils.
"Now I know what Gael has experienced all these years."
Svitolina, also a quarterfinalist in Paris in 2015, 2017 and 2020, saw a match point disappear in the 10th game of the second set but made no mistake on her second chance in the tiebreaker.
"When I was giving birth to our daughter in October, I never believed I would go all the way to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam," she added.
"It's a special feeling. I hope I can push even further. I am really motivated to give everything in my next matches."
Svitolina will face either world number two and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka or former US Open winner Sloane Stephens for a place in what would be her third semifinal at the majors.
