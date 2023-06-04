Ukraine's Elina Svitolina reaches French Open quarterfinals eight months after becoming a mother

The Ukrainian defeated Daria Kasatkina and opted not to shake hands with the Russian in protest against the war in Ukraine

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after winning against Russia's Daria Kasatkina. – AFP

By AFP Published: Sun 4 Jun 2023, 10:00 PM

Elina Svitolina, playing her first Grand Slam since becoming a mother, reached the French Open quarterfinals for the fourth time on Sunday.

The Ukrainian defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) for a seventh win in seven meetings against the Russian who was a semifinalist last year.

As with all her matches, Svitolina opted not to shake hands with her Russian opponent in protest at the war in Ukraine.

Kasatkina still gave her rival a friendly thumbs-up.

"The support was really special today," said the 28-year-old Svitolina who has been adopted as an honorary Frenchwoman due to her marriage to French tennis star Gael Monfils.

"Now I know what Gael has experienced all these years."

Svitolina, also a quarterfinalist in Paris in 2015, 2017 and 2020, saw a match point disappear in the 10th game of the second set but made no mistake on her second chance in the tiebreaker.

"When I was giving birth to our daughter in October, I never believed I would go all the way to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam," she added.

"It's a special feeling. I hope I can push even further. I am really motivated to give everything in my next matches."

Svitolina will face either world number two and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka or former US Open winner Sloane Stephens for a place in what would be her third semifinal at the majors.