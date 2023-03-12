Swiatek dominates at BNP Paribas Open; Murray advances

Sri Lanka had claimed the initiative on the first two days of the Christchurch Test but were 83 for three in their second innings at stumps on day three, a lead of 65 runs
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek routed Claire Liu in 65 minutes to win her opening match at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday.
Swiatek, the defending champion who took over the No. 1 ranking nearly a year ago, won 6-0, 6-1. She lost just seven points in the first set.
Carlos Alcaraz, the second-ranked men's player, defeated qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis, 6-3, 6-3. Alcaraz reached the semifinals in the desert last year and could return to the No. 1 spot for the first time since January if he wins the title.
Taylor Fritz, the defending men's champion, rallied past former NCAA singles champion Ben Shelton, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Shelton’s biggest serve reached 147 mph.
“I expected him to come out serving bombs, playing well,” Fritz said. "I was ready for it, I just had to regroup, just find a way and problem solve. He’s an incredible player and it was an extremely tough first match to come out and play, so I’m happy to get through it.”
Andy Murray beat Radu Albot, 6-4, 6-3 in his first straight-set victory of the year to set up a third-round match with Jack Draper. Murray had just 18 unforced errors to 35 for Albot, and never faced a break point on his serve while firing six aces.
Sri Lanka had claimed the initiative on the first two days of the Christchurch Test but were 83 for three in their second innings at stumps on day three, a lead of 65 runs
Kohli was batting on 59, his first Test half-century in 16 innings, with Ravindra Jadeja on 16 at the other end and India still 191 behind
Multan joined Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad in the playoffs. Peshawar and Quetta Gladiators still have a chance to qualify
The operation was led by British surgeon, James Calder, who has treated several European football stars
The Society's season commences in October each year and ends in March with a schedule of four tournaments
Shaun Torrente and Faleh Al Mansoori, Team Abu Dhabi’s former UIM XCAT World Championship-winning combination, have joined forces again for the start of the new series, which is organised by Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club (ADMSC)
Secret Ambition owes us nothing, says trainer Bhupat Seemar
India, who leads the series 2-1, were 36 for no loss in reply with Rohit Sharma (17) and Shubman Gill (18) seeing off the final 10 overs of the day