Dubai Duty Free Tennis: From bare hand to graphite racquet, how the game evolved

In the 12th century, players would use the palm of their hand to strike a ball across a net in a game called 'jeu de paume'

Poland's Iga Swiatek hits a return against Canada's Leylah Fernandez at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. — AFP

By Team KT Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 4:04 PM

As you continue to enjoy the epic battles in the ongoing Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, let's ask you a fun question again.

Did you know that a sport very similar to modern-day tennis was played with the bare hand about eight hundred years ago?

In the 12th century, players would use the palm of their hand to strike a ball, believed to be made out of putty and human hair, across a net in a game called 'jeu de paume', meaning the game of the palm.

But by the year 1500, a hand-made wooden frame racquet strung with sheep gut came into use.

That concept would remain the same to this day, although graphite would replace the wood.

Tennis legend John McEnroe was the last player to use a wooden racquet even after composite material bats had become the trend.