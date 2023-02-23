Dubai Duty Free Tennis: From bare hand to graphite racquet, how the game evolved

Participants in the tournament will compete in eight sports games; volleyball, padel tennis, jiu-jitsu, archery, fencing, wheelchair basketball, running and cycling
As you continue to enjoy the epic battles in the ongoing Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, let's ask you a fun question again.
Did you know that a sport very similar to modern-day tennis was played with the bare hand about eight hundred years ago?
In the 12th century, players would use the palm of their hand to strike a ball, believed to be made out of putty and human hair, across a net in a game called 'jeu de paume', meaning the game of the palm.
But by the year 1500, a hand-made wooden frame racquet strung with sheep gut came into use.
That concept would remain the same to this day, although graphite would replace the wood.
Tennis legend John McEnroe was the last player to use a wooden racquet even after composite material bats had become the trend.
The Robin Singh-coached team take on Namibia in a two-match series at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium
City appeared to have laid down a marker in the Premier League title race by beating leaders Arsenal 3-1 away last week, only to then throw away two points by conceding late to draw 1-1 at Nottingham Forest
Replying to India's imposing 155 for six, Ireland 54 for two when rain ended play, handing India a rain-adjusted five-run win
The Australian Open champion takes time out from her engagements at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to tour the city
After the successful completion of the teams championships, Dubai will host the individual Asian championships in April this year
He won by the tightest of margins, ahead of Caleb Ewan (Lotto Dstny), with Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan Team) in third place
Their round-of-16 match at Anfield on Tuesday is also a repeat of last year's final in Paris