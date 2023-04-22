Djokovic to miss Madrid Open, say organisers

He is third in the list of four-hitters with Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan holding the top spot with 730 fours
Novak Djokovic has pulled out of next week's Madrid Open, organisers said on Saturday, with the world number one joining Rafa Nadal on the sidelines.
Djokovic, who was unable to play in the US hardcourt swing earlier this year because he has not been vaccinated against Covid, was preparing for the clay season but got knocked out early at the Monte Carlo Masters and Banja Luka Open.
"I didn't feel well on the court, my legs were slow and my footwork was torpid, many missed shots, totally without direction," said the 35-year-old Serb after his quarterfinal defeat by Dusan Lajovic at the Banja Luka event.
ALSO READ:
Djokovic said, however, that he was still hopeful of finding his groove on clay before next month's French Open.
"Wishing you a speedy recovery, we hope to see you back on court as soon as possible, Nole," organisers said in a statement without giving any details on Djokovic's condition.
Nadal announced earlier this week that he would miss the Madrid tournament after a setback in his recovery from a hip injury sustained at the Australian Open in January.
The two players share the record for most Grand Slam titles, with 22 each. The French Open, the second Grand Slam of the season, begins on May 28.
He is third in the list of four-hitters with Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan holding the top spot with 730 fours
The magazine had claimed it had an interview with the motorsport legend — the first since he suffered a serious brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps
The Spaniard is hoping for a record-extending 15th French Open title at Roland Garros in May
Pogacar won the Amstel Gold classic on Sunday and the Tour of Flanders earlier this month
We are very much looking forward to returning to Newbury where our sponsorship of British racing began back in 1996, said Colm McLoughlin, Dubai Duty Free executive vice chairman and CEO
Chelsea is left with nothing but pride to play for in the final weeks of a disastrous campaign
The Chinese had the initiative with the black pieces but found himself with less than three minutes to make nine moves and reach move 40 when 60 minutes are added to the players' clocks
The event is scheduled to take place on April 22-24 and the UAE team will depart on Wednesday