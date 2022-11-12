T20 World Cup: Pakistan will be hard to beat in Melbourne

There are so many similarities between this unlikely run to the T20 World Cup final and the one inspired by Imran Khan in 1992, when Pakistan beat England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to claim their first World Cup title in the 50-over format
Three weeks ago before the India Pakistan game, rain was forecast and all the fans were hoping that the rain stayed away and they get a full game. And when Pakistan brushed aside New Zealand in the first semifinals, the fans were just one game away from seeing another India-Pakistan blockbuster, that too a final. But Jos Buttler and England had other ideas and they spoiled India’s party and gave them a knockout punch from which the Indian fans are yet to come to terms with.
And here we are for the big finale between powerhouses England against an unpredictable Pakistan, who till last Sunday, were not even sure to make it the semifinals. Pakistan fans are optimistic and are hoping it would be a repeat of the 1992 final played at the same Melbourne Cricket Ground 30 years ago.
And fans believe that Pakistan captain Babar Azam can do the same as the charismatic Imran Khan, who led the cornered tigers to victory in the 50-over World Cup in 1992. But this is a different format where England will do their best and make sure it is not a repeat of what happened in 1992.
Everyone knows that this match is against England’s fearless and attacking batting line-up against the world’s bowling attack of Pakistan. Pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi is back to his best after being below average as he was coming back from an injury. And backed by young Naseem Shah, who clocks almost 145 and Haris Rauf, who has the experience of playing in Australian conditions because of Big Bash, along with Pakistan’s Mr T20 Shadab Khan, the attack looks very strong.
Shadab can do everything except flying and, who knows, if required, he might even do that to take Pakistan across the line for their second T20 title.
Mind you, England don't play leg spin well and Shadab has all the tricks and is an attacking bowler who has picked 10 wickets in six games at an average of 14.50 and an economy of just 6.59, bowling 22 overs in this tournament.
England, who hammered India in the semifinal, did not have the threat of facing a leg spinner in Yuzvendra Chahal, will have no such leverage against Pakistan as Shadab will be the player they will be wary of more, apart from their pacers.
England are known to come hard and play that brand of fearless cricket, irrespective of the situation. But it is a World Cup final and England had come close to winning it in 2016 until West Indian Carlos Brathwaite took the game away from them, hammering fours sixes off Ben Stokes in the final over. And, in 2021, they were shocked by Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand in Abu Dhabi.
Jos the boss will definitely have that in his mind and would not like to let this opportunity slip third time around. It needs to be seen how they take on the Pakistan bowlers when they bat, whether they are setting a target or chasing one. England also know this Pakistan team are now at its most dangerous and hard to beat as they don't fear anything.
So, one team which plays fearless cricket and the other which does not fear anything. Who will win the battle at the G? I will leave it for the readers to decide who will win the T20 World Cup on Sunday.
Anis Sajan is the vice-chairman of the Danube Group
There are so many similarities between this unlikely run to the T20 World Cup final and the one inspired by Imran Khan in 1992, when Pakistan beat England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to claim their first World Cup title in the 50-over format
Coach Luis Enrique has been criticised in the past for not calling up Real Madrid players, but Los Blancos pair Dani Carvajal and Marco Asensio were included
A reserve day has been set aside on Monday but the weather is again expected to be bleak, raising the prospect of a washout and the unthinkable — the trophy being shared
The 30-year-old was diagnosed with an injury to his right fibula after he limped off during his club Bayern Munich's 6-1 win over Werder Bremen on Tuesday
He hit four half-centuries at this World Cup, including heroics to beat Pakistan in India's tournament opener, but at age 34 the superstar batsman is not seen as the future
The UAE Champion jockey has strong book of rides for second Dubai Racing Club meeting of the season on Friday
The team, coached by Gregg Berhalter, are staying at the Marsa Malaz Kempinski on the Pearl, an artificial island north of Doha favoured by expatriates
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire also in, despite not playing regularly for his club