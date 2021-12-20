Skiers Robinson, Liensberger test positive for Covid-19

Both the greats of the sport had a tough year battling injuries but put up a hard-fought and entertaining game for the near-capacity crowd
Two more skiers have tested positive for the coronavirus with the Beijing Olympics less than two months away.
Austrian world champion Katharina Liensberger and Alice Robinson of New Zealand joined Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami on the sidelines with Covid-19.
All three women will likely have to sit out two World Cup giant slalom races in Courchevel, France, this week. Robinson and Gut-Behrami already missed races in Val d’Isere over the weekend.
“Unfortunately I’ve tested positive to Covid 19 this past week while at my base in Italy and have been in isolation since,” Robinson wrote on Instagram. “
I’m doing fine and now I’m just aiming to recover as quickly as I can and try to get back on the slopes as soon as possible.”
A former junior world champion, the 20-year-old Robinson has won three World Cup giant slaloms and finished fourth in the discipline at last season’s world championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo. She’s one of the southern hemisphere’s top hopes for a medal at the Beijing Olympics, which open on Feb. 4.
Liensberger won both the slalom and parallel events at the worlds in Cortina.
“Sometimes it’s not easy to see something positive in the current situation. But all in all there is always a reason why- even if we can’t understand it now,” Liensberger wrote on Instagram. “I wish all my teammates good luck for the races and hope that I‘ll be healthy and racing again soon!!”
Gut-Behrami is also a reigning world champion, in giant slalom and super-G.
England lost both their openers cheaply before bad weather brought the second day’s play to an early close at the Adelaide Oval
The 60-year-old Dubai-born former rally driver succeeds Jean Todt and becomes the first non-European president of motorsport’s world governing body
Talented Irish rider lands Dubai Creek Mile aboard ex-Russian horse Tuz
India will play three Tests and three one-day internationals despite a surge in coronavirus cases in South Africa, but four planned T20 internationals have been dropped from the original schedule
The double Olympic medallist faces top seed and world number one Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals
It could be that grave misunderstandings arose between BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli because of massive lapses in communication
The former world No.1 will take on Andy Murray in the semifinal of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship
