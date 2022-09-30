Sixth T20I: Azam's knock helps Pakistan post 169-6 against England

Opener Mohammad Rizwan made a defiant 63 from 46 balls which had three sixes and two boundaries
Skipper Babar Azam conjured a fine half-century to help Pakistan post 169-6 in the sixth Twenty20 international at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore on Friday.
Azam scored an unbeaten 87 from 59 deliveries which had seven boundaries and three sixes. Iftikhar Ahmed made 31.
Earlier, England captain Moeen Ali won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat.
Pakistan, who lead the seven-match series 3-2, handed a T20I debut to 21-year-old wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris as they rested Mohammad Rizwan.
Fast bowler Haris Rauf is also rested, making way for Shahnawaz Dahani.
England rested pace duo of Mark Wood and Chris Woakes to bring in Reece Topley and Richard Gleeson.
The last match is also in Lahore on Sunday.
Teams:
Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shahnawaz Dahani.
England: Moeen Ali (C), Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Reece Topley, Alex Hales, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Richard Gleeson, David Willey.
Opener Mohammad Rizwan made a defiant 63 from 46 balls which had three sixes and two boundaries
