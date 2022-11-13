Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas on November 12 and 13 promises closest racing to shore ever
Flash back 2016. Final game. Last over between England and the West Indies. West Indies were down and out but Carlos Brathwaite hit four sixes and turned the game on its head and Ben Stokes was down on haunches as to how the match slipped away. Ian Bishop, the commentator on air, said after the fourth six was hit: ‘Remember the name Carlos Brathwaite’ which went on to haunt Stokes and all England fans.
Stokes made amends in the 2019 50-over World Cup final at Lord's when he pulled England out of the woods, scoring 84 not out, to tie the game, which England had almost lost.
And on Sunday, in the T20 final against Pakistan in Melbourne, which was in the balance, Stokes once again played a very mature hand realising that he had to hold one end at the fall of captain Jos Buttler's wicket. And Stokes ensured that he finished the game scoring his first fifty in a T20 International, and help England win their second T20 World Cup title.
The wicket was difficult to bat on with the Pakistan fast bowlers making the ball talk but it was the calm head of Stokes, who used his experience, to ensure that there was no slip up again from his side.
Remember the name: Ben Stokes, Superman of the England team.
Anis Sajan is the vice-chairman of the Danube Group
