Record number of pro golfers earned $1m in 2023

Published: Sat 23 Dec 2023, 2:41 PM

The influx of cash into men's professional golf has resulted in a record number of players reaching the $1 million earnings mark in 2023.

All 49 members of LIV Golf to start in at least six events this past season earned more than $1 million.

The Saudi-funded league completed its second season with Talor Gooch as its individual champion. Gooch wrapped up the year $35.3 million richer thanks in part to an $18 million bonus for first place in the standings.

The PGA Tour, which is now in negotiations with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, sought to keep up with the increase in prize purses LIV Golf was able to offer by introducing much higher purses for designated events, or "signature events" as they'll be called going forward.

That helped 139 PGA Tour players make at least $1 million in the 2022-23 season, meaning 188 male golfers earned at least that much this year. (The PGA Tour season included the fall of 2022 and all of 2023 in advance of returning to calendar-year seasons.)

Scottie Scheffler racked up $21,014,342 over 23 events played on the PGA Tour. The designated events, including a $4.5 million payday for winning The Players Championship, helped him break his own single-season record of $14.04 million from 2021-22.

THE WORLD’S TOP 10 HIGHEST-PAID GOLFERS IN 2023

No. 1 Dustin Johnson - • 111 Million

On-Course: $106 Million | Off-Course: $5 Million | Age: 38

No. 2 Phil Mickelson - $107 million

On-Course: $105 Million | Off-Course: $2 Million | Age: 52

No. 3 Rory McIlroy - $80 million

On-Course: $40 Million | Off-Course: $40 Million | Age: 34

No. 4 • Brooks Koepka - $77 million

On-Course: $71 Million | Off-Course: $6 Million | Age: 33

No. 5 • Cameron Smith - $76 million

On-Course: $70 Million | Off-Course: $6 Million | Age: 29

No. 6 Tiger Woods - $75 million

On-Course: $15 Million | Off-Course: $60 Million | Age: 47

No. 7 Bryson DeChambeau - $71 million

On-Course: $70 Million | Off-Course: $1 Million | Age: 2

No. 8 Patrick Reed - $53 million

On-Course: $50 Million | Off-Course: $3 Million | Age: 32

No. 9 Jon Rahm - $52 million

On-Course: $27 Million | Off-Course: $25 Million | Age: 28

No. 10 Scottie Scheffler - $50 million

On-Course: $35 Million | Off-Course: $15 Million | Age: 26

(Source Forbes)