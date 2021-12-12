Piastri secures F2 championship, Daruvala wins Sprint Race 1

Oscar Piastri celebrates after winning the Formula 2 championship at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. — Supplied photo

Abu Dhabi - The Australian driver stormed from 10th to third, ensuring himself a podium finish and his third title in three years

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sun 12 Dec 2021, 12:09 AM

Oscar Piastri bagged the Formula 2 crown with a sensational performance at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

In a thrilling encounter, the Prema Racing’s Australian driver stormed from 10th to third, ensuring himself a podium finish and his third title in three years, including the 2020 Formula 3 Championship and the 2019 Formula Renault trophy.

Carlin’s Indian driver Jehan Daruvala secured his second win of the year in Sprint Race 1, finishing the contest in 38:33:605 ahead of UNI-Virtuosi’s Brazilian driver Felipe Drugovich and Piastri. With the result, Piastri joined Charles Leclerc and George Russell as rookie champions.

“What a race that was, I’m so happy to finally secure the title. It was a lot less stressful than last year in Formula 3,” said Piastri, who will now be the reserve driver at Alpine in 2022.

“It’s been an awesome three years, and I’m very proud to cap off my junior career in this way. Words can’t express how happy I am to be with Alpine, and I’m looking forward to continuing with them in F1 next year as their reserve driver.”

Daruvala was thrilled to win the Sprint Race 1 after a disappointing weekend in Saudi Arabia where he didn’t do well.

“I had a great battle with Felipe Drugovich at one point and we were side-by-side for a couple of corners, but I managed to stick it out in front. The car felt good, and I just took it to the chequered flag.”

Daruvala was surprised to see Piastri on the podium.

“I didn’t think that I would see him on the podium from 10th, but a big well done to him, he has dominated the whole year.”

