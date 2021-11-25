Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem ready for his next fight in Dubai

Pakistani boxing star Muhammad Waseem (centre) at the press conference in Dubai. (Supplied photo)

Waseem meets Rober Barrera in a flyweight world title eliminator

By Team KT Published: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 1:46 PM Last updated: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 2:04 PM

Former two-weight world champion Badou Jack was full of praise for Dubai as he prepares to return to action in Friday's huge event in the city - which also includes Pakistani boxing star Muhammad Waseem, Rocky Fielding and Ohara Davies.

It is promoted by Ahmed A Seddiqi for D4G Promotions, and will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the USA in association with Top Rank, on ESPN Knockout in Latin America, and on IFL TV for the rest of the world.

Badou Jack returns to action against Samuel Crossed, Waseem meets Rober Barrera in a flyweight world title eliminator, Rocky Fielding faces Emmanuel Danso and Ohara Davies takes on Nicholas Mwangi.

Davies was originally due to face Ismael Barroso, but visa issues for Barroso means he has had to pull out of the fight, with Mwangi taking his place.

"I'm very happy to be fighting here in Dubai. I've been coming here for about five or six years and I actually lived here for a while. So this is going to be the first of many fights in Dubai," Jack said.

"This is the Las Vegas of the Middle East. Hopefully we can keep bringing big fights here and keep building and building the sport. My plan is to become a three-division world champion, and I feel I can put in a great performance at this weight.

"My whole camp has been in Dubai and we've had a great time. I've trained hard like I always do, and I'm going to get the win."

Samuel Crossed, meanwhile, said this fight was going to be the 'biggest test of my life'.

"I'm excited for this fight. I'm going to give it everything. Camp has gone great, I fought not too long ago so I'm in great shape and ready to go," Crossed said.

Pakistan's Waseem was confident of yet another victory in his highly impressive professional career.

"I have been to Dubai many times and had some good fights, and I have big expectations for this fight on Friday. I've worked very hard and I will prove myself as one of the best fighters in the division," he said.

"I've dedicated a lot of time to my training and I am more than ready for Friday. I've had some great sparring and a great camp, and have worked very hard to get the victory."

Promoter Ahmed A Seddiqi of D4G Promotions promised a special night of boxing on Friday.

"It is a pleasure to have such big names coming here to fight, especially as there are many other big promoters launching their own shows coming up in the region," he said.

"It is going to be a very special night of boxing. Of course Dubai is the 'Las Vegas of the Middle East,' and having these massive events is itself a huge achievement for the country. We have worldwide names on the main card, and then rising stars that are based here in Dubai in action on the undercard, so it is helping to massively building the sport."

D4G Fight Night

Friday, Motospace, Dubai

First bell: 17:50 UAE Time

Promoter

Ahmed A Seddiqi for D4G Promotions

Live

ESPN+ in the USA, ESPN Knockout in Latin America, IFL TV for the rest of the world

Line-up

Ohara Davies (Great Britain) vs Nicholas Mwangi (Kenya)

Badou Jack (Sweden) vs Samuel Crossed (US)

Rocky Fielding (Great Britain) vs Emmanuel Danso (Ghana)

Muhammad Waseem (Pakistan) vs Rober Barrera (Colombia)

Bader Samreen (Jordan) vs Digari Mahesh (India)