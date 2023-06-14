Asian Games gold medallist Shiv Kapur says the power and precision of Six20 CRICKET is unrivalled in the world of entertainment
After months of discussions with Formula One star driver Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes expects to sign him to a contract extension in matter of "days, not weeks," its team boss said.
Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team CEO Toto Wolff told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" program on Monday that a new deal will happen soon with six months remaining on the current contract.
"We are still talking, we get this question basically every race weekend," Wolff said. "We've got such a good relationship we dread the moment we have to talk about money.
"It is going to happen soon."
Wolff said he would like to get an agreement before the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday.
"I think we're talking more days than weeks but if I commit to a date now then everyone is going to ask me over the weekend what happened to the days," Wolff said about the time frame for a potential deal.
ALSO READ
Hamilton, 38, is a seven-time F1 champion from Great Britain who joined Mercedes in 2013, as did Wolff.
Hamilton has said recently that he hopes an announcement will be made in the coming weeks while also dealing with rumors that the rival Ferrari racing team was putting together a $48 million contract offer. Ferrari team's principal Frederic Vasseur also denied the report as "rubbish" in May.
Asian Games gold medallist Shiv Kapur says the power and precision of Six20 CRICKET is unrivalled in the world of entertainment
Skipper Pat Cummins throws his weight behind the quickie, tipping him to play a key role in the five-test series in England
Coach Brendon 'Baz' McCullum has ushered in a fearless approach that has injected fresh excitement into test cricket with England winning 11 of their last 13 matches
96 women from eight teams will compete in the league
Some of the world's top stars enthralled fans during the World Padel League event which saw some riveting battles on the court
The unseeded Czech player made an emotional speech on-court during the presentation ceremony after the final at Roland Garros
The regulation was removed from the ICC Playing Conditions at the start of June, with the new laws coming into play for the first time when England played Ireland at Lord's a week ago
A highly competitive field of nine horses led by 2-year-old champion Forte and Preakness winner National Treasure set to run in the 2,400 metre test