Native Trail shows star appeal in Craven Stakes

The son of Dubawi is now the odds-on favourite for the G1 2,000 Guineas

Godolphin's star three-year-old Native Trail aced his Guineas trial at Newmarket on Wednesday when taking out the G3 Craven Stakes. — Godolphin

By Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 10:23 PM Last updated: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 10:27 PM

You can always tell a good horse when you see one and Godolphin’s Native Trail looked every bit the special horse he is made out to be when posting a decisive victory in the G3 Craven Stakes at Newmarket racecourse in the UK on Wednesday.

With William Buick riding a confident race aboard the exciting son of Dubawi, Native Trail dominated his rivals for a three and half-length victory over Claymore and Adam Kirby, to assert his status as the odds-on favourite for the 2,000 Guineas (G1) in three weeks.

Buick was equally impressed and told ITV Racing: “It was perfect really and it was a proper trial. Everyone’s been delighted with him at home and when I’ve ridden him as well. Everything he’s done has been pleasing everyone and that’s what you want to see going into a Guineas, a good first run.”

Bookmakers were running for cover after what they saw and quickly slashed Native Trail’s odds to 6-4 (from 9-4) for the opening Classic, the first of five glittering contests for three-year-olds, which will also be staged at Newmarket.

Trainer Charlie Appleby, who was celebrating a second big race success at the Craven meeting following Master of Seas’ impressive performance in the Earl Of Sefton Stakes on Tuesday, said: “I’m delighted. We’ve got that first run under our belt for sure. I was delighted how he was prepped coming into the race, but I’m more encouraged he’s now got that run into him.

“Once he hits that rising ground, he races the right way around. William could park him where he wanted and when he gave him the signal to pick up, he did. I’m very happy.”

Appleby also warned that there is more improvement to come from Native Trail who clashes against stable companion Coroebus in the Guineas.

“I’m not saying there’s going to be marked improvement there, but his racing brain has clicked in and we’re looking for the Guineas.

“He’s a strong three-year-old and he saw the mile out well today. After the Dewhurst, I felt stepping up to a mile was always going to suit him.”