Murray handed wild card for Australian Open

Former world number one Andy Murray, a three-times Grand Slam champion, last played the hardcourt major in 2019. — AFP
Melbourne - The Briton, down at 134th in the world rankings after long injury lay-offs due to hip surgery, has reached the final five times at Melbourne Park

By Reuters

Published: Thu 23 Dec 2021, 11:32 PM

Former world number one Andy Murray has been handed a wild card into the main draw of next month’s Australian Open, the tournament organisers said on Thursday.

The Briton, down at 134th in the world rankings after long injury lay-offs due to hip surgery, has reached the final five times at Melbourne Park - the last of them in 2016 - though has never claimed the crown.

“I’m really excited to be back playing at the Australian Open,” the 34-year-old said. “I’ve had some great times in Australia playing in front of the amazing crowds and I can’t wait to step back out on court at Melbourne Park.”

Murray, a three-times Grand Slam champion, last played the hardcourt major in 2019. He received a wildcard in 2021 too but was unable to compete at the year’s opening major after testing positive for Covid-19. — Reuters


