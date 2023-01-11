Loeb wins again as Dakar champion Al-Attiyah retains lead

It was the Bahrain Raid Xtreme driver's first stage victory of the 2023 event
Sebastien Loeb completed a superb hat trick of stage wins for Bahrain Raid Xtreme on Wednesday as the Dakar Rally ventured into the Empty Quarter in Saudi Arabia for the first time.
Loeb and Fabian Lurquin took their BRX Prodrive Hunter to a third successive victory on the 114km tenth stage from Haradh to Shaybah, with a margin of 3 mins 4 secs from the Audi of Mattias Ekstrom and Emil Bergkvist.
Loeb’s 20th Dakar stage success was his fourth so far in this year’s event and the fifth for BRX, coming just 24 hours after an impressive 1-2-3 finish by the Prodrive Hunters.
The result strengthened his grip on third place overall, as Nasser Al Attiyah clocked the fourth fastest time on the day to finish it holding an outright lead of 1 hr 21 mins 34 secs in his Toyota over Brazil’s Lucas Moraes.
With a gap of less than 16 minutes to the Toyota of Moraes, Loeb will certainly have his sights on securing a second successive runner up spot in the Dakar over the four remaining stages.
While Al Attiyah is untouchable barring a major disaster, nine-time World Rally Champion Loeb will be looking to build on the current lead he holds in the 2023 World Rally-Raid Championship with more wins and maximum stage points before Saturday’s finish in Dammam.
It was the Bahrain Raid Xtreme driver's first stage victory of the 2023 event
The Portuguese superstar went on to outline his reasons for joining Al Nassr, saying he turned down 'many clubs' around the world to complete the shock move
The deal, reportedly worth up to $200 million a year, makes him the highest paid football player in history
The 44-year-old Prodrive driver timed 10 hours 56 minutes with South African Henk Lattegan finishing second
Monday's medical emergency stunned players, fans and viewers
The Kingdom hosts many international tournaments in varied sports; it even owns English Premier League club Newcastle United
Carlos Sainz (Audi) was third man home, which was enough to give the Spaniard the lead in the provisional general classification
Pelé's casket will be ushered through the streets of Santos before his burial, with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and other dignitaries expected to attend