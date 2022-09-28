Like Federer's farewell, Djokovic wants biggest rivals at his swansong

The Three Lions fought back from 2-0 down to draw 3-3 with Germany
Novak Djokovic said he wants his biggest rivals to be by his side when he brings the curtain down on his career, much like Roger Federer’s emotional goodbye to the game last week.
Images of Federer and Rafa Nadal — who shared one of tennis’s most enthralling rivalries — sitting together and crying after combining in a Laver Cup doubles defeat at London’s O2 Arena on Friday went viral on social media.
Djokovic and Andy Murray — two of Federer’s other main rivals — were also present for the 41-year-old’s final bow.
“It was just a very touching, very emotional moment,” Djokovic told reporters on Tuesday in Tel Aviv, where he will play an ATP 250 event this week.
“Seeing his kids and his family, it got me emotional as well. I also must say I was thinking about how it would look for me when I say goodbye to tennis.
“There is definitely one thing that I will wish to have, other than, of course, my family and the close people in my life, I would love to have my biggest rivals and competitors there. Because it added something more special, added more importance to that moment.”
The 35-year-old, who is one major title behind Nadal’s men’s record of 22, said felt no issues with his wrist, which had been bothering him during the Laver Cup in London last week.
Djokovic said the Spaniard remains his biggest rival.
“We played the most matches against each other of any other rivalry in the history of tennis,” said Djokovic, who missed the Australian and U.S. Opens this year due to not being vaccinated against Covid-19.
“The rivalry is very special and keeps going. Hopefully, we’ll get a chance to play against each other more times. Because it’s exciting for us and also for tennis fans and sport fans around the world.”
The Three Lions fought back from 2-0 down to draw 3-3 with Germany
He did not specify the exact form of the alleged cheating, but added there was "more that I would like to say"
A Nepali court issued an arrest warrant for Sandeep Lamichhane earlier this month following an allegation of rape by a 17-year-old girl
Team Abu Dhabi duo join Sharjah Team rookie on podium after another day of Grand Prix drama
I'm not going to take punishment to the point where I can barely walk, Mayweather rules out an exhibition fight with old rival Pacquiao
Team Abu Dhabi star grabs second successive Grand Prix victory as Al Qemzi secures another podium finish
The UAE and Bangladesh will use these two games to fine tune ahead of the showpiece which takes place Down Under from October 16 to November 13
The veteran pacer played her last international match at Lord's