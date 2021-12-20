Kromowidjojo clinches gold in style at Fina championships

Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the 50m butterfly gold in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. (Supplied photo)

It was her 26th career medal at the World Short Course Championships

By Team KT Published: Mon 20 Dec 2021, 12:10 AM

The Netherlands’ Ranomi Kromowidjojo put herself in the record books of the Fina World Swimming Championships (25m), setting a new championship mark to win 50m butterfly gold at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

On day four of the prestigious global competition, Kromowidjojo, 31, stormed to victory in an impressive time of 24.44 seconds ahead of Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom and USA’s Claire Curzan.

It was her 26th career medal at the World Short Course Championships and she currently sits behind Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu (27), with USA’s Ryan Lochte sitting top (38) in the all-time standings.

Meanwhile, Great Britain’s Benjamin Proud took home gold in the 50m freestyle race, clocking 20.45, while USA’s Ryan Held and Canada’s Joshua Liendo Edwards finished second and third respectively.

Speaking in a press conference, Proud said his triumph was even more as it came at the impressive Etihad Arena.

“It’s only been a week and stepping into the pool today was amazing and coming here was great. The victory makes it even more special because when we compete in these arenas, it will form good memories for a long time. The purpose-built pool was fantastic, and it was a great place to compete,” Proud said.

“Building up to the race is always about getting things right and executing it when you have to. It’s not until you get on the podium and hear the national anthem that you realise that what you have done is pretty cool. It’s very special and I’m looking forward to showing the medal to my friends and family when I get home.”

Russian Swimming Federation’s Kliment Kolesnikov had a day to remember, sealing double gold in the 100m medley and 50m backstroke

Other winners included Italy, which won the 4x50m men’s freestyle gold, Israel’s Anastasia Gorbenko (women’s 100m medley), China’s Binjie Li (women’s 400m freestyle) and the USA which won the 4x200m freestyle relay.