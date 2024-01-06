UAE

Joshua, Ngannou to square off in boxer-meets-MMA fighter showpiece in Saudi Arabia

Ngannou suffered a controversial loss to Tyson Fury on his professional boxing debut in October despite knocking the Briton down early in the fight

By Reuters

Britain's Anthony Joshua (R) attacks the body of Sweden's Otto Wallin during their heavyweight fight at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh in December, 2023. - AFP File
Published: Sat 6 Jan 2024, 8:44 PM

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a boxing bout in Saudi Arabia, organisers said.

Joshua had announced plans to face ex-WBC champion Deontay Wilder if they had both won while fighting on the same card in Riyadh on Dec. 23.

However, Wilder was handed a stunning upset defeat by New Zealand's Joseph Parker last month, before Joshua clinched a knockout win over Otto Wallin later that night.

"Tonight we confirm it's a Done Deal," Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn on Friday said in a post on social medial platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou collide on a huge night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - press conference Jan 15 in London with full details dropping soon!"

Francis Ngannou in action against Tyson Fury. - Reuters
ESPN reported the fight would be held in early March, weeks after WBC world champion Tyson Fury faces WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world.

Ngannou, who vacated his heavyweight belt after a contract dispute with UFC and exited as a free agent in January last year, made his pro boxing debut against Fury in October.

The Cameroonian-French fighter lost on a split decision in the non-title fight, but almost delivered an upset when he dropped Fury to the canvas with a left hook.

Following his loss to Fury, Ngannou was ranked number 10 in the heavyweight division by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

