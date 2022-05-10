Jordanian Lion Jarrah Al Silawi makes dream PFL debut

Shortly after the victory Silawi said his mission in MMA was not just to win but to represent the Arab fighters on the global stage

Jordan's Jarrah Al Silawi. (Twitter)

By Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Tue 10 May 2022, 1:19 AM

Jordan’s Jarrah Al Silawi demonstrated why he can be a pathbreaker for Arab MMA fighters when posting a hard-earned victory over Brazilian veteran Gleison Tibau on his Professional Fighters League (PFL) debut last weekend.

Silawi, who boasts an 18 win, three loss Pro MMA record, did the better work for most part of the three-round contest at Arlington, Texas, to secure a split-decision victory over a tenacious and experienced fighter.

Shortly after the victory Silawi seized the opportunity to reiterate that his mission in MMA was not just to win but to represent the Arab fighters on the global stage.

“I came from BRAVE (Combat Federation} where the fighting was of a very high level, and the reason why I was in Brave and why I’m here in the PFL is to represent the Arab fighters,” he said.

“It’s important for me to display the best that I can be. I want to prove that fighters from the Middle East deserve their place on the biggest stage, because they are good.

“We are a small number and I feel it’s my responsibility to open the door for other Arab and Middle Eastern-based fighters.”

And if his fighting skills and wherewithal best represent the Arab cage warrior then the “Jordanian Lion” has made a strong case for the Middle East, where combat sports are on a rapid ascent.

“My route here is a marathon and I have to play smart to arrive at the end healthy and successful,” Silawi added.

“The fight was of a very high level (against Tibau). We had a striking match and everything was good, but I feel that I an do even better in my next fight.”

Silawi revealed that he would return to Jordan to recuperate and give his tired body some rest before he returns to full training ahead of his next fight.

“The most important thing is to reach the end of the competition healthy and fit.”