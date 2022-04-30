UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

India's Sindhu settles for bronze at Badminton Asia Championships

Sindhu lost to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the semifinal

India's PV Sindhu hits a return against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. (AFP)
India's PV Sindhu hits a return against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. (AFP)

By PTI

Published: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 5:35 PM

India’s double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu ended her Badminton Asia Championships campaign with a bronze medal after going down fighting to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in three games in Manila on Saturday.

The 26-year-old started the match on a positive note but couldn’t keep the winning momentum going, losing 21-13 19-21 16-21 to the top seed and world No.2 Yamaguchi in the clash, which lasted one hour and six minutes.

This is Sindhu’s second medal in the tournament -- she had claimed a bronze in the 2014 Gimcheon edition.

With Sindhu’s defeat, India’s challenge at the individual continental championship has ended.


More news from Sports