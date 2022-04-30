India's Sindhu settles for bronze at Badminton Asia Championships

Sindhu lost to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the semifinal

India's PV Sindhu hits a return against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. (AFP)

By PTI Published: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 5:35 PM

India’s double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu ended her Badminton Asia Championships campaign with a bronze medal after going down fighting to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in three games in Manila on Saturday.

The 26-year-old started the match on a positive note but couldn’t keep the winning momentum going, losing 21-13 19-21 16-21 to the top seed and world No.2 Yamaguchi in the clash, which lasted one hour and six minutes.

This is Sindhu’s second medal in the tournament -- she had claimed a bronze in the 2014 Gimcheon edition.

With Sindhu’s defeat, India’s challenge at the individual continental championship has ended.