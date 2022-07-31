Indian weightlifter wins gold, breaks record at Commonwealth Games

Jeremy Lalrinnunga's 300kg combined lift in the men's 67kg final won India its fifth medal

By ANI Published: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 2:59 PM

Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga created history by capturing a gold medal with a record-breaking combined lift of 300kg in men's 67kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

With this, he won the country its fifth medal at CWG 2022 and its second gold medal at the event. He had achieved a record-breaking 140kg lift in the snatch category and 160kg in the clean and jerk category, which combined to give him a lift of 300kg, a record at the Commonwealth Games.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga successfully lifted 136kg in his first Snatch attempt to move to the top of the leaderboard. Edidiong Joseph Umoafia was at second with 130kg and Samoa's Vaipava Ioane at third with 127kg at the time of his first attempt.

Lalrinnunga set up a new Commonwealth Games record by lifting 140kg in his second snatch attempt.

He tried to better this record by going for 143kg in his final attempt but failed to do so. He finished the Snatch category with 140kg, at the top of the table. Edidiong Joseph Umoafia was at second with 130kg and Samoa's Vaipava Ioane at third with 127kg at the end of the Snatch event.

With the Indian at the lead position, proceedings moved to the Clean and Jerk category.

Ditto Titus Ika of Nauru gained an initial lead in the clean and jerk category and overall competition with a 135kg C&J lift and combined lift of 240kg. Ruben Katoatau of Kiribati took the lead further with a combined lift of 250kg, with 114kg in snatch and 136kg in clean and jerk. The lead crossed 250-plus mark when England's Jaswant Singh Shergill lifted 140kg, taking his combined lift to 254kg.

Nigeria's Umoafia lifted 150kg in the first attempt to take his combined lift to 280kg. Jeremy now had to lift 154kg in his first attempt to match the Nigerian, which he did successfully. With this, he set a new CWG record and brought himself to the lead in the overall competition with a combined lift of 294kg.

In his second C&J attempt, Jeremy lifted 160kg to take the lead with a combined lift of 300kg. By lifting 300kg combined, he had set another new CWG record.

In his final C&J attempt, Jeremy decided to lift 165kg but he failed. Nonetheless, his combined lift stayed at 300kg and was not matched by any other opponent.

Jeremy ended up adding the fifth medal to India's tally by capturing a gold medal. It was India's second at 2022 CWG after Mirabai Chanu's gold in weightlifting women's 49kg category.

Vaipava Ioane of Samoa gained the silver medal with a combined lift of 293kg, consisting of 127kg in Snatch and 166kg in C&J. Bronze medal went to Nigeria's Edidiong Joseph Umoafia, who had the combined lift of 290kg. He had lifted 130 in the Snatch category while he attained a best of 160kg in C&J.