India: Tamil Nadu table tennis player dies in road accident

McDonald had served as an assistant under Justin Langer since 2019 and took the reins in Pakistan after Langer declined the offer of a short-term contract extension and resigned
Deenadayalan Vishwa, one of the top table tennis players from the state of Tamil Nadu, died in a road accident on Sunday, while travelling from Guwahati to Shillong for the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championships.
Vishwa was part of the Tamizhaga Table Tennis Association (TTTA) state men’s team who were on their way to take part in the championships to be held in Meghalaya.
The driver of the tourist vehicle also succumbed to severe injuries, and was later identified as Dipal Das.
According to the police, the car was hit by a truck on the NH 6 on its way from Guwahati Airport to Shillong. The speeding truck tramped the car and fell to a gorge of 50 metres.
The truck driver and other victims who received severe injuries were rushed to Nongpoh Civil Hospital but later were referred to North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) hospital Shillong.
The country’s top paddlers, including Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Achanta Sharath Kamal will battle it out in the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championship starting on Monday.
