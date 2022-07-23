India pull off nail-biting win against West Indies in first ODI

Fresh from a 2-1 series triumph in England, the Indians have opted to rest regular captain Rohit Sharma, key batsman Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for this assignment
India pulled off a nail-biting win against the West Indies in the first One-Day International of a three-match series by three runs at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Friday.
Chasing a competitive target of 309, the West Indies were well served by opener Kyle Mayers, who cracked 75 from 68 deliveries with 10 boundaries and a six, as well as handy contributions from Brandon King (54) and Shamarh Brooks (46).
But it was not to be.
Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan fell just short of an 18th century as India totalled 308 for seven.
With the stand-in captain and the rest of the top-order seeking to make the most of the absence of some of the tourists' biggest stars, Dhawan laid the platform for what looked a huge total with an innings of 97 off 99 balls with three sixes and 10 fours decorating the left-hander's innings.
Put in on a sweltering morning, he saw opening partner Shubman Gill (64) play most of the shots early on before Gill was carelessly run out.
Shreyas Iyer stroked his way to 54 before becoming the second wicket for Gudakesh Motie.
Motie had earlier dismissed Dhawan via an excellent diving catch by Shamarh Brooks at backward-point as India lost momentum when ominously poised at 213 for one in the 34th over.
Motie and fellow left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein were the most economical of the West Indies bowlers although pacer Alzarri Joseph bolstered the home side's rearguard in the field with two important wickets.
West Indies suffered a setback before the start of play when former captain Jason Holder was ruled out after testing positive for Covid 19.
The Indians are without senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja due to a knee injury picked up in practice the day before.
Brief scores:
India 308-7 (Shikhar Dhawan 97, Shubman Gill 64, Shreyas Iyer 54, Gudakesh Motie 2-54, Alzarri Joseph 2-61)
West Indies: 305-6 in 50 overs (Kyle Mayers 75, Brandon King 54, Shamarh Brooks 46, Nicholas Pooran 25, Akeal Hosein 32 not out, Romario Shepherd 38 not out)
