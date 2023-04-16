India Club UAE Open Badminton tournament to kick off on May 5

By Team KT Published: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 4:17 PM

The 44th edition of the India Club UAE Open Badminton Tournament will start on May 5 at India Club in Dubai, a press release said.

The last four editions of the tournament have been given four star rating by Dubai Sports Council.

The tournament is open to all players from the UAE as well as from abroad.

In the junior international and senior’s tournament, there is no restriction on players from outside the UAE to participate. The Tournament is expected to attract a large number of players of different nationalities. All the matches will be streamed Live on India Club YouTube channel.

Entry forms are available on www.tournamentsoftware.com. The link is also available on India Club website www.indiaclubdubai.com. All participants are requested to use on-line entry forms only. The last date for receiving entries is April 25.