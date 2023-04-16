India Club UAE Open Badminton tournament to kick off on May 5

The Frenchman was appointed last July and leaves with Al Nassr second in the Saudi league, three points behind leaders Al Ittihad
The 44th edition of the India Club UAE Open Badminton Tournament will start on May 5 at India Club in Dubai, a press release said.
The last four editions of the tournament have been given four star rating by Dubai Sports Council.
The tournament is open to all players from the UAE as well as from abroad.
In the junior international and senior’s tournament, there is no restriction on players from outside the UAE to participate. The Tournament is expected to attract a large number of players of different nationalities. All the matches will be streamed Live on India Club YouTube channel.
Entry forms are available on www.tournamentsoftware.com. The link is also available on India Club website www.indiaclubdubai.com. All participants are requested to use on-line entry forms only. The last date for receiving entries is April 25.
The Frenchman was appointed last July and leaves with Al Nassr second in the Saudi league, three points behind leaders Al Ittihad
He will miss one match and will not be in the squad for the home game against 1899 Hoffenheim next Saturday
The 2023 Diamond League will include 14 meets, ranging from Doha to a single final over two days in Eugene
The French star signed a new contract with PSG at the end of last season to keep him at the Qatar-owned club until 2025
Eight of the 20 top-flight clubs currently have shirts sponsored by gambling companies
He is also working on Spanish-inspired Masters Champions dinner
MS Dhoni, playing his 200th match as CSK skipper, and Ravindra Jadeja kept it in the chase and got it close to the target of 176. But it agonisingly fell short with Royals winning by three runs
Dubai World Cup win was a moment for the ages, he says